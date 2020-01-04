Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kuchinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Kuchinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Kuchinski Obituary
David C. Kuchinski

Owego, New York - David C. Kuchinski, 59, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. David was predeceased by his father, Joseph Kuchinski, Sr.; his wife, Terri Kuchinski. David is survived by his mother, Florence Kuchinski; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph, Jr. and Lora Kuchinski, James and Jodie Kuchinski; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Aaron DeBolt, Ashley and Frank Lavore; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Austin, Abby, Harper, Niah, Nick, Frankie; six nieces and nephews, Andrea, Samantha, Joseph, Michael, Luke and Josh. David was a member of the Owego Free Acadamy Class of 1978. After graduation he attended SUNY Oswego and SUNY Binghamton. He retired from Lockheed Martin in Owego. David was a member of the OFA Football team and the TC Jets. He was an avid golfer (poor short game), loved traveling and woodworking. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Schaal, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemtery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to David's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -