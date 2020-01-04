|
Owego, New York - David C. Kuchinski, 59, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. David was predeceased by his father, Joseph Kuchinski, Sr.; his wife, Terri Kuchinski. David is survived by his mother, Florence Kuchinski; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph, Jr. and Lora Kuchinski, James and Jodie Kuchinski; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Aaron DeBolt, Ashley and Frank Lavore; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Austin, Abby, Harper, Niah, Nick, Frankie; six nieces and nephews, Andrea, Samantha, Joseph, Michael, Luke and Josh. David was a member of the Owego Free Acadamy Class of 1978. After graduation he attended SUNY Oswego and SUNY Binghamton. He retired from Lockheed Martin in Owego. David was a member of the OFA Football team and the TC Jets. He was an avid golfer (poor short game), loved traveling and woodworking. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Schaal, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemtery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to David's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020