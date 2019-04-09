Services
Johnson City - David Cruz Sr. died surrounded by family on 4/3/2019 in Johnson City, NY at the age of 51.

David is survived by Partner Richelle Woodruff and his kids, David Cruz Jr, Luis Cruz, Crystal Rohena, Angel Rohena, Brenda Rohena, Elizabeth Cruz and Micguel Cruz, Twins: Jason and Austin, Nevaeh and nine grandchildren, Josiah, Makalie, Juliana, Giovanni,Greyson, Sincere, Leonidas, Evalynn and Hayden of Broome county NY. David was born on 7/10/1967 in Brooklyn, NY. David was known for his passion in breakdancing and artistic skills. He love'd passing time with hobbies such as video gaming, basketball and poker. David will be forever missed and loved. Rest in peace to the man who always smiled.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019
