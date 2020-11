Or Copy this URL to Share

David E. Hewlett



Owego, New York - David E. Hewlett, 80, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. David was born in Johnson City, New York to the Late Ony Hewlett and Berneatha Bailey. He is survived by his Owego Community. David will be remembered for his love of his community and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY.









