|
|
David E. Patchen
Conklin - David passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Janice (Brink) Patchen; son Michael Patchen; daughters Christina (Richard) Wagner, Ann Patchen; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. David was a member of the Conklin Presbyterian Church, he was a member of the DAV, AMVETS and served on the Broome County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 9-10am with a Memorial Service and Military Honors to follow at Conklin Presbyterian Church on Saturday November 9, 2019.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019