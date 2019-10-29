|
David F. Dittrich
Vestal - David F. Dittrich, 85, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, after a lengthy struggle. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Betty Dittrich and leaves his wife, Antonia; children, Deb, Jere' (Scott) and Scott (Judy); grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Doty; great grandchildren, Donavin, Nathan, Owen and Emersyn Doty; and dog Mandy. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran and had a career in management at IBM. His true vocation was fishing, followed closely by watching football (especially the Giants). A funeral service will be held at the the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of David can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019