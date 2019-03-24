|
David F. Kilbury
Whitney Point - David F. Kilbury, 1947 - 2019, lifetime resident of Whitney Point, passed on March 19th after a heroic battle with an aggressive cancer. He faced life to his final breaths with strength, appreciation of love and friendship, patriotism, and, always, his quick, dry sense of humor.
Dave was predeceased by the love of his life, his golfing and casino co-conspirator, his beloved wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Tuttle). He is survived by his son, Chad and Trina Stillwell of West Seneca, NY. The son of the late Smith and Marion Kilbury, Dave's immediate family also included brothers and sisters (Larry, Elizabeth, Meredith, Deb, Laurie) who were amused by his sparkle of mischievous but also understood the deeper layers. He also leaves behind a host of very special in-laws, extended family, neighbors and loyal friends.
A 35-year career was established at the New York State DOT. He bravely served his Country in the Vietnam War, entering service right out of high school, along with many others in the draft. Dave continued his commitment to his Country, patriotism, and fellow Veterans. He held every office including Commander during his over 40 years of active membership at his Whitney Point American Legion Post 974.
Throughout his life, Dave was a serious competitor and loved all sports. Golf being his first passion, he and Kathie enjoyed just shy of a 5-decade membership at Ford Hill Country Club. He played many other courses, and joyfully scored his Hole in One at Firefox. All of his golf family is amazing, truly, and he penned a note to thank Jay, Billy, and Dick for "all the great matches!" Dave also attained the first Broome County Singles Championship title in competitive darts, and, in his own words, was above average in a poker game.
Our Dave was surrounded with an abundance of love and friendship. His family extends deepest thanks to each and every one who offered interesting adventures and fun, as well as compassionate care, support, hope, and encouragement during his most challenging days.
Dave wanted to leave us with this last wish: "Don't feel sad, I will be with Kathie again. And until we meet again, FORE!" Dave will be dearly missed and held forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the Whitney Point American Legion on April 6th at 12:30 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations and support to your Veterans, including the Whitney Point American Legion Post 974, 7318 119th St., Whitney Point, NY 13862 and the New York State Veterans Home, 4207 State Hwy 220, Oxford, NY 13830. If you enjoy your freedom, thank a Vet! Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY 13830. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019