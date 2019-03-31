Services
Behe Fuenral Home
21 Main St.
Oxford, NY 13830
607-843-6888
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Whitney Point American Legion
Resources
Whitney Point - David F. Kilbury, 1947 - 2019, lifetime resident of Whitney Point, passed on March 19th after a heroic battle with an aggressive cancer. He faced life to his final breaths with strength, appreciation of love and friendship, patriotism, and, always, his quick, dry sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the Whitney Point American Legion on April 6th at 12:30 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations and support to your Veterans, including the Whitney Point American Legion Post 974, 7318 119th St., Whitney Point, NY 13862 and the New York State Veterans Home, 4207 State Hwy 220, Oxford, NY 13830. If you enjoy your freedom, thank a Vet! Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY 13830. Friends and family may share memories, condolences, and view full obituary by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019
