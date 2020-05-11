David F. McCarthyBinghamton - DAVID F. McCARTHY (Dave, Papa, Davo) died Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a brief illness. We are left heartbroken and still very much in love with him. He is predeceased by his parents, of course. He is also predeceased by his brother, Billy, brothers-in-law Kevin Kennedy and Ken Ryan, nephews Charlie Bumgardner and Pete Kennedy, and his grandson, Miles Ian McCarthy. He is survived by his wife, Carol Kennedy McCarthy, children, Maeve (Greg) Carpenter, Owen (Melissa) McCarthy and Bevin (John) Downing. Also, his sisters Caryl Ryan and Donna McCarthy (Stan Kososki). He adored each and every grandchild, Owen, Jr., Mason, Tegan and Xavier McCarthy, Madeline and Jack Downing, and Ellie and Tyler Carpenter. Dave loved and admired his many nieces and nephews, and had a special relationship with his in-laws, The Bumgardners.Dave was born April 8, 1950 in Boston, MA, and raised in Dedham, MA. He met his life-long friend John Mulligan at The Roxbury Latin School, then attended Hamilton College where he met Carol, in his senior year. He graduated from Boston College Law School at 36 and moved to Binghamton as a lawyer. Dave and Carol made their home on the West Side of Binghamton, where they made many friends, notably the Lawsons, the McGinnis' and the Mooneys.Dave was unique. He was brilliant as a litigation attorney for Levene, Gouldin & Thompson for 30 years, direct and professional. Dave coached Mock Trial for both Binghamton High School and Seton Catholic. He coached for Two Rivers Soccer Club, and his team appreciated his creative approach. They will remember his sense of humor. He helped landscape the West Side of Binghamton with "The Tree Amigos". He was bartender-extraordinaire at the AOH. He collected push lawnmowers, with an impressive assortment available for viewing. Dave was well known for requesting "Eurotrash Girl" and chest bumping anyone in proximity. Dave was also well known as the daily runner with the white gloves and he successfully completed three marathons.Dave was honest and he was a gentleman. He was generous. He was devilish. His mind worked in unusual ways. He was quick witted, and a terrific host for many of the parties held on Lincoln Avenue. Oh, we had some fun.He may not have been perfect to everybody, but he was perfect to us.In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out to a local restaurant, whenever possible, and over-tip your server.Due to the current health crisis, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.