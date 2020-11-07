David F. Rieger
David F. Rieger 75 years, passed away on Friday morning November 6, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital.
He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Rieger. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Judi Rieger, his devoted son and daughter-in-law Rob and Sue Rieger, two grandsons, Josh and Brayden and several nieces and nephews.
He was a fifty-seven-year volunteer firefighter serving with the Prospect Terrace and East Maine Fire Departments. He currently was the Fire Police Captain for the East Maine Fire Department.
He was a retired power plant manager for Lourdes Hospital after forty years of service. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Chester A. Jaskewicz American Legion Post #1305.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing garlic and dill and helping other people.
A private funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Debra Wilson. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-7 pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to the East Maine Fire Department, 847 East Maine Road, Johnson City, NY 13790
Kindly share your reflections of Dave on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com