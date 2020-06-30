1/1
David F. Spence
David F. Spence

Binghamton - David F. Spence, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Theodore and Elma Spence and five brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Sally Spence and his daughters Susan Fanning and David DeMaria and Melody & Scott Correll; grandchildren John Fanning & Bernadette Gapuz and Danielle Fanning; great grandchildren Emma Gage, Keith Roerk, Gabriella Roerk, Henry Kellam and Jason Wright and several nieces and nephews. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather affectionately known as "Grandpa Moo".

David was an avid baseball and hockey fan. He was affectionately known as "The Yodeler" He was a retired employee of Canron Construction and was a volunteer fire fighter in the Town of Ouaquaga.

The family will receive friends at the West Windsor Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11am-12pm with a Memorial Service to Celebrate David's life to follow at 12noon with Rev. Nate Edwards officiating. The committal service was held in Knox Cemetery.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
