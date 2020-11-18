David G. BattagliniKennesaw, GA. - David G. Battaglini, a devoted father to Emily, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 57, while in his home in Kennesaw, Georgia. He is survived by his parents Mario and Louise Battaglini, his daughter Emily Battaglini, his sister Patricia (Ralph) Garrison, his brother Joseph (Denise) Battaglini; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Adam) Goett , Michael (Kai) Garrison, Elizabeth Garrison, Andrew Battaglini (Lacey), Jeffrey (Christine) Battaglini, James Battaglini ( Joanna) and Jenna Battaglini, great nieces and nephews, Lucy and Patrick Goett and Camilla James Battaglini, his former spouse Nadine (Murawski) Walley, and several Battaglini and Ciccciarelli cousins, aunts and uncles. David was born on December 1, 1962. A graduate of Union Endicott Highschool (class of 1980) and Binghamton University School of Management (BA,MA 1984), David worked for ManpowerGroup as a Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist. David was an adoring father and nothing brought him more joy in life, than spending time with his daughter, Emily. They were the best of friends, and enjoyed testing their luck during the weekly poker games David ran through the company Any Two Cards. David and Emily's bond is unrivaled, she will always be her "daddy's girl" no matter how old she gets, he was pure joy in her eyes and thinking of his favorite sayings "eeeeeellloooo" and "babe is like a pig" will always put a smile on her face. He loved the simple things in life such as going for walks, sports and casinos. He will forever be remembered for his positivity, looking on the bright side of every situation, his inclusiveness, always making people feel welcome and willingness to help in any possible way. He was Mr. Happy-Go-Lucky, such a gentle soul. Making everyone laugh was his gift, he was the ultimate instigator and even though unintentional, talked loudly and never understood how to use an "inside voice", truly one of a kind. A dedicated family member and friend, he will be sadly missed by all. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.