1/1
David G. Battaglini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Battaglini

Kennesaw, GA. - David G. Battaglini, a devoted father to Emily, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 57, while in his home in Kennesaw, Georgia. He is survived by his parents Mario and Louise Battaglini, his daughter Emily Battaglini, his sister Patricia (Ralph) Garrison, his brother Joseph (Denise) Battaglini; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Adam) Goett , Michael (Kai) Garrison, Elizabeth Garrison, Andrew Battaglini (Lacey), Jeffrey (Christine) Battaglini, James Battaglini ( Joanna) and Jenna Battaglini, great nieces and nephews, Lucy and Patrick Goett and Camilla James Battaglini, his former spouse Nadine (Murawski) Walley, and several Battaglini and Ciccciarelli cousins, aunts and uncles. David was born on December 1, 1962. A graduate of Union Endicott Highschool (class of 1980) and Binghamton University School of Management (BA,MA 1984), David worked for ManpowerGroup as a Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist. David was an adoring father and nothing brought him more joy in life, than spending time with his daughter, Emily. They were the best of friends, and enjoyed testing their luck during the weekly poker games David ran through the company Any Two Cards. David and Emily's bond is unrivaled, she will always be her "daddy's girl" no matter how old she gets, he was pure joy in her eyes and thinking of his favorite sayings "eeeeeellloooo" and "babe is like a pig" will always put a smile on her face. He loved the simple things in life such as going for walks, sports and casinos. He will forever be remembered for his positivity, looking on the bright side of every situation, his inclusiveness, always making people feel welcome and willingness to help in any possible way. He was Mr. Happy-Go-Lucky, such a gentle soul. Making everyone laugh was his gift, he was the ultimate instigator and even though unintentional, talked loudly and never understood how to use an "inside voice", truly one of a kind. A dedicated family member and friend, he will be sadly missed by all. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved