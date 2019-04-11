Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel
21 Main St
Sidney, NY
David G. Erbe Obituary
David D. Erbe

Sidney - David D. Erbe, 74, passed away on April 8, 2019 at Wilson Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call from 5:00-8:00pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 13th at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Unadilla. Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2019
