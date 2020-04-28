|
|
David G. Lewis, Sr.
Candor - David G. Lewis, Sr., 83, of Candor, NY, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 27, 2020. David was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Amy (Noyes) Lewis; his first wife, Mary Lewis; sister, Caroline Hardy; brother, Charles Lewis. David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marilyn (Belokur) Lewis; his children and their spouses, Paula and Stephen Juhola, David, Jr. and Janice Lewis, Earl "Josh" Lewis, Nathan and Gillian Lewis, Andrew and Cindy Belokur, Lucinda and Kevin Vought, Revs. Stephen and Karenlee Belokur, Daniel and Cindy Belokur, Gail Evans, Tina and David Shaw, Joy Belokur, Mary and Fred Myers, George and Gail Belokur, John and Lisa Belokur, Deborah and Michael Reynolds, Deanna and David Lefavor; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Floyd Jayne; several nieces and nephews. David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 35 years of service from the City of Binghamton Signal Bureau. David was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Owego. A celebration of David's life will be celebrated in the near future. The Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made in David G. Lewis, Sr.'s memory to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Condolences may be made to David's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020