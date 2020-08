David G. LewisCandor, NY - David G. Lewis, Sr., 83, of Candor, NY, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 27, 2020. Life Celebration services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at church. Condolences may be made to David's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com