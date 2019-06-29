|
|
David Georgi Chochishvili
Harpursville - David Georgi Chochishvili, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his brother Cameron Mallory, grandmother Shelva Jean Otis, and great grandparents Nikoloz & Olia Chochishvili. He is survived by his parents Nicole & Rick Cummings and Nikoloz & Evgenia Chochishvili; former step father Shane Mallory; siblings Justin, Trevor and Noah Mallory, Kate, Nia, George & Luka Chochishvili, Montessa, Jessica, Jason and Alexis Cummings; grandparents Charles Otis and Kate and Teimuraz Chochishvili; aunts and uncles Linda, Deano & Dawn, Ruso & Jose, Anna & George, Vienna & Mike, Clifford & Dee, Ringo & Wendy, David, Georgi, Zaza, Marika, George and Tamar; his girlfriend and mother of his future child Monteyah Bogart; several nieces nephews cousins and special friends.
David was a graduate of the Chenango Forks High School where he played football and his team won two state titles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his work as a mason. His family will miss him and his bigger than life laugh.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 12Noon at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson with Rev. David C. Seaver officiating. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 29 to June 30, 2019