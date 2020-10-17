David H. HoweBinghamton - David Howard Howe, 64, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his Mother - Marly (DeSilva) Howe; Grandson - Jeremy; Brother - Dennis (Denny) Howe; Nephew - Dennis Matthew (Matt) Howe; Maternal Grandparents - Harry and Beulah DeSilva; Paternal Grandparents - Alsada and Melvin Howe. He is survived by: His Father and Mom - Melvin (Roger) and Patricia Howe.; Children - Richard (Misty) Jones; Kevin Salisbury; Telnisha Waddell; John Howe; Grandchildren - Bryson, Addy, Bowie, Alyssa, Jordan, Jerimiah, Alexa, Aubreyonna and Hayley; Siblings - Cindy (Tony) Jump; Mike (Sue) Howe; Nancy (W.) Graham; Diana (Dan) Talcott; Rog Howe; Pam (Jerry) McMichael; Ken (Kristi) Howe; Sarah Renee (Scott) Dornblaser; Shawn Howe; John Howe. He is also survived and missed by MANY nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and dear friends. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24th 2020 at 11:00am at Woodland Cemetery - 2 Orchard St, Delhi, NY.