David Hahn Selner
Aptos, CA - David Hahn Selner passed away at his home in Aptos, California on March 8, 2020. Born May 12, 1942 in Endicott, New York, he was the son of Joseph and Loretta (nee Canty), the seventh of eight children.
His life's greatest joys included sharing love, laughter and many happy hours with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sher Selner, children by his first wife, Judy (nee Ritz): Mary Lynn Laigle, Lisa Tyson, Joseph Selner, David Selner, and step-children, Marci Caird and Alison Ruff, their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Pat Thomas, Karen Selner, extended family and countless friends.
This vibrant, witty and kind man was a source of strength and inspiration to all who were blessed to be a part of his life.
David provided joy, smiles and many laughs with his unique sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Aptos, California at a later date. Graveside services will be held in New York at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020