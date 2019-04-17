|
|
David Henson
Morganton, NC/formerly Endicott and Newark Valley - Our hearts were shattered on Thursday, April 11, 2019, when a wonderful man was called home to Heaven.
David Paul Henson, 76, of Morganton, NC and originally from Endicott and Newark Valley, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was retired as a fuel transport truck driver and a volunteer firefighter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lala Zimmer Henson, siblings Bob Henson, Charlotte Bauer, Eugene Henson and nephews, Larry and Gary Bauer.
David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Benjamin Henson, his son, Mark Henson and wife Terri of Ocean Springs, MS, his daughter, Karen Henson of Morganton, NC, granddaughters, Heather Payne(Tyler), Kristen Seymour (Anthony), grandson, Zack Holden (Stacey), two great-grandchildren , a sister, Dawn Lynch of Endicott, NY, and a number of nieces , nephews and numerous in-laws.
A visitation was held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Heritage Funeral Services, Valdese. A Memorial will be held immediately following with Rev. William Benjamin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center in Conover, NC or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2019