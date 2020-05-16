David K WolfeEndicott - On Thursday, May 14, 2020, David K. Wolfe of Endicott, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully in his home at age 79.Dave was born on September 8, 1940 in Endicott, NY to G. Kenneth and Gladys F. Wolfe. He attended Union Endicott High School and was the owner of G.K. Wolfe and Son carpenters and builders for over 55 years. On April 20, 1963, he married Eileen (Bagola) Wolfe. They raised three children, David, Tera, and Mark.Dave had passion for hunting, fly fishing, and wood working. He was a lifetime member of West Corners Lion's Club, member of Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and long-time member of Endwell United Methodist Church. Through these organizations and throughout daily life, he touched so many lives during his time with us. He is remembered by his kindness, smile, and infectious laugh.Dave was preceded in death by his father, George Kenneth, his mother, Gladys, and his brother, George Robert Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Eileen, son David (Charlene) Wolfe; daughter Tera (Jeff) Johnson; and son Mark (Stacy) Wolfe; and Grandchildren; Kyle, Danielle, and Ella Grace Wolfe; Andrew and Christopher Johnson; and David and Kelsey Wolfe; sisters-in-law Cathy Wolfe; Irma (Gerald) Shima and Carole (Wayne) Beddoe; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those to remember the organizations that meant so much to Dave, West Corners Lions Club (509 Carl Street, Endicott, NY 13760) and Endwell United Methodist Church.There will be a private service for immediate family members at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home. A celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date when we are able to gather as family and friends.