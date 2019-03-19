David Kellam Sterling



Port Crane - David Kellam Sterling, 85, of Port Crane, NY, passed away after a short illness on March 16, 2019. This sweet husband, brother, father, teacher, and beloved Papa Dave was a bright light in the universe that will continue to shine through the many he inspired in countless ways. His love and endless enthusiasm for life was infectious and his generosity in sharing what he learned enormous. David never walked a straight line and so enjoyed the many detours that led to new discoveries. He celebrated beauty in the world and had a thirst for learning until the very end. His interests were eclectic and numerous from tree identification, knife sharpening, bird watching, Chenango Canal restoring, harmonica and shakuhachi playing to marble sculpting, model railroad building, fly fishing, didgeridoo making, Ikebana flower arranging and so many more.



David always strived to make the world a better place. He volunteered for the Peace Corp and taught science to high school students in Malaysia from 1963-65. Upon his return home, David began his forty year career teaching biology at Broome Community College. In taking his students on field studies to identify birds, trees and wildflowers or to appreciate the glacial history of rock formations, he instilled in them his love for nature and ensured there would be future stewards of our land. Many have carried on his legacy as biologists, environmentalists, bird lovers, and backyard gardeners.



David leaves us with full hearts. He would want us to share our passions and aspirations with anyone who has forgotten that this life, this world, is a gift to be embraced. To David every life is meant to be lived well, creatively and lovingly. He would have us leave this world better for man and beast alike.



David was predeceased by his parents, William and Vera Sterling, his brother John Sterling and his grandson Ethan Boyers. He is survived by his loving wife Jan Peterson-Sterling, his sisters Diane Jensen and Linda Bull, his children Rachel and Richard Boyers, Sarah and Eamonn O'Neill, Eric and Ann Marie Peterson, Kirsten and Gerard Griffin, his ten grandchildren, CC, Trey, Ona, Talia, Maya, Riley, Donovan, Eli, Lorcan and Cormac, and his close nephews Chris and Michael Sterling.



Join family and friends to remember David on Saturday, March 23 between 2:00 and 4:30 p.m., with a time for sharing at 3:00 p.m. at the Art Gallery on the main floor of the SUNY Broome Library. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary