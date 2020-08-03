David L. George
Conklin, NY - David L. George (6/12/39-8/1/2020) passed away on August 1, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was 81 years old. Dave had been in ill health for many years, and was unable to survive COVID-19. He was predeceased by his mother Alice Knapp, father Frank George, and brother Dennis George.
Dave was a long-time resident of Willow Point Nursing Home. Over the years many people took good care of him there. He would always ask his caregivers about their families, where they live, and other important aspects of their lives. He even had pet names for many staff members, including "Patty-Poo," "Bullmastiff," "The Boss Lady," and others. He is sure to be remembered for his ability to recall the personal details about his many nurses and aides.
As a boy, Dave used to ride his bike to his father Frank's repair shop. He could drive a wrecker by the age of 12. Eventually, he and his father formed a business partnership. Later down the road, Dave left to open his own business, Dave George's Truck Center, Inc.
Dave's name was synonymous with big-rig repair. He could tell by the sound coming from a transmission or differential what was pretty much needed to fix it. He was a self-taught master mechanic. In his high school yearbook, he was voted the, "Most Likely to Succeed in the Automotive Industry" and was awarded a $25 prize. And for sure, they were right; he did that and more.
Dave built many wreckers and trucks over the years. Of all the things he built, the 50 Ton wrecker was, by far, his pride and joy. At the time, it was the only 50 Ton capacity wrecker in the area. His shop also built trucks for local garbage companies, truck transport companies, and food distributors. Pretty much, if a truck was involved, he would help whether it was towing or repairing. His hands touched many vehicles within many industries.
Dave was a proud member of the New York State National Guard. During his enlistment, he was a mechanic and tow truck operator. Sargent George even renovated an army wrecker using an innovation that made picking up other vehicles easier and safer. He always said he wished that he had patented the idea, but Uncle Sam got it first.
In what free time he had, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, military shows, and Westerns. His love for these things carried on throughout his entire life and was one of his joys at Willow Point. As he would say "That's a hot a set-up!"
Dave is survived by his wife of the past 40 years, Sandy and his children: daughter Paige, who helped so much with his care during the past years. Devoted daughter Amber (Jacob), and daughter Crystal. Sons Milo (Karen) and Jeremy (Karen). Step-daughter, Kim, and step-son, Stephen. His grandchildren Brittnee, Zacharee (Ryan), Aviva, Zeke, Cameron, Amanda, and Tyler. And great-grandchildren Lisette and Sawyer. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ronald and Joanie Rollison.
A private graveside funeral service for immediate family and close friends will be held on Friday, August 7, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving blood or donating to the American Red Cross. Another way to honor Dave is by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and socially distancing yourself. COVID-19 is not a hoax. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com