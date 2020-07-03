David L. McDanielsBinghamton - David L. McDaniels, Sept. 22, 1936---July 2, 2020, was reunited with his son, Paul and best friend, Hards, he was also predeceased by his parents, a sister and a brother. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia, son, Robert& Kim McDaniels, daughters, Vicki & Bill Sjostrom, Debbie & Wes Morgan and daughter-in-law, Kate (John & David) McDaniels, brothers-in-law, Marty & Eileen Thompson and Larry & Wanita Thompson, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren also nieces, nephews and many friends. David was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Binghamton Container, Chesapeake, Temple-Inland after 43 years of. After his retirement he worked part time for M.M. Maintenance for 18 years. He was an avid golfer, horseshoe player and bowler. He also ran many leagues for many years. At David's request there will be no services. David you are at sleep and peace now and will be greatly missed by all who knew you. Till we meet again. A big thank you to Dr. Varsus and Dr. Kloss and all the nurses at Lourdes, Lourdes home care and Palliative Care for making David's life as comfortable as possible.