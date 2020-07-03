1/1
David L. McDaniels
1936 - 2020
David L. McDaniels

Binghamton - David L. McDaniels, Sept. 22, 1936---July 2, 2020, was reunited with his son, Paul and best friend, Hards, he was also predeceased by his parents, a sister and a brother. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia, son, Robert& Kim McDaniels, daughters, Vicki & Bill Sjostrom, Debbie & Wes Morgan and daughter-in-law, Kate (John & David) McDaniels, brothers-in-law, Marty & Eileen Thompson and Larry & Wanita Thompson, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren also nieces, nephews and many friends. David was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Binghamton Container, Chesapeake, Temple-Inland after 43 years of. After his retirement he worked part time for M.M. Maintenance for 18 years. He was an avid golfer, horseshoe player and bowler. He also ran many leagues for many years. At David's request there will be no services. David you are at sleep and peace now and will be greatly missed by all who knew you. Till we meet again. A big thank you to Dr. Varsus and Dr. Kloss and all the nurses at Lourdes, Lourdes home care and Palliative Care for making David's life as comfortable as possible.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
