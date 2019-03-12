|
David L. Wayman
Inverness, FL - David L. Wayman of Inverness, Florida, previously of Binghamton, New York passed away on March 6, 2019 after a long illness. He is predeceased by his parents Stanley and Hilda Wayman, Brother Stanley Jr. (Skeeter), and granddaughter Sabrina. He is Survived by his daughter Patty Jones, son Brian (Theresa) Wayman, and daughters Kelly and Brenda Wayman. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. Additionally by his brothers William (Dawn) Wayman, Dan and sisters Shirley (Tom) Savage and Martha (Chad) Strauch. And his loving dog "Chip". He was a Vietnam Veteran, a Purple Heart Recipient, and a member of The American Legion Post 1194 of Binghamton. He loved fishing, car races and his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. Memorial service will be planned at a later date in Binghamton, NY area. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes Crematory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019