David L. Welch
Binghamton - David L. Welch, 81, of Binghamton, NY, passed away on February 16, 2019 after declining health. He is predeceased by his daughter, Paula Welch; parents, Merton and Myrtle Welch; eight siblings: Irma, Ed, Max, Phillip, Leo, Lois, Larry and Marilyn; and parents-in-law, Helen and Stephen Balan. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Stephney "Skip" Welch, three children: Chris (Lisa) Welch, Tim (Nipha) Welch, Monica Ballard and fiancé Roman Passante; three grandchildren: Rachel, Alex and Stevie; sister-in-law and close friends: Letty and Gary Vonderhaar; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. David retired from IBM after 35 years. He also volunteered his time as an usher at St. James Church and was a past Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus 206. He loved the NY Giants, North Carolina Tarheels and anybody but the Yankees. He enjoyed pool, bowling, golf and Burger King. He will be remembered for his joke telling and always had one ready to go! A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, February 23rd at St. James Church, 131 Main St., Johnson City at 11 am. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 am until the time of the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery in June on David's birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to the St. James Food Pantry.
