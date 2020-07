Or Copy this URL to Share

David Lake



Endicott - David Lake, 54, of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020. David was predeceased by his daughter, Ashley Lynn and brothers, Daniel and Donald. He is survived by his loving parents, Bonnie and Thomas Lake.



A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store