David Lawrence Porter Obituary
On Saturday, January 25th, David Lawrence Porter, loving Brother, Uncle, and Friend, passed away at the age of 57.

David was born on May 16th, 1962, in Endicott, NY to Charles A. and Jane C. Porter. He was a member of St. Ambrose Parish and a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus in Msgr. Fries Council No. 1839, Endicott, NY.

David's personality, charm and warm embrace, touched everyone he met. It seemed all that knew David had a funny, loving story they will always remember. He treasured music, especially Irish, Church and Christmas music. He loved going to church and always insisted on meeting the priest after mass with a warm handshake and a hearty hello. David was a huge fan of Frankenstein, "severe" weather, and he loved listening to the radio and watching TV. He had a tremendous TV Guide collection; gifts from his friends from all over the U.S. Above all else, David loved his family, and extended family: caregivers and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Jane and his brother in law, John S. Sillick. He is survived by his siblings, Lynda Porter Nugent and her husband John, Charles K. Porter and his wife Kathleen (McManus), Kathleen Porter Sillick, Carol Porter and her husband Robert Berman, Timothy Porter and his wife Brenda (Houston), James Porter and his wife Barbara (Molter), and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Porter family owes a debt of gratitude to David's teachers, caregivers and support staff especially: Jayne Deverell Edwards, Broome Day Services CB Lord, New Berlin Day Services, Ginny DeSantis and family, Sue and Sheldon Butler and New Hope Community.

Calling Hours will be at Allen Memorial Home, on Wednesday January 29, 2020, from 4pm to 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Ambrose Church at 10 o'clock am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New Hope Community: https://www.newhopecommunity.org/support/ways-to-give/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
