|
|
David Lee Stanton
Whitney Point - David Lee Stanton, 82, of Whitney Point, peacefully entered eternity on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Ruth and Irvin Stanton; son, Daniel Stanton and grandson, Alex Handzel. Dave is survived by his beloved brother, William Stanton; cherished wife, Sandra; children, Jeffrey and Debi Stanton, Terri and Robert Handzel, Michelle and Jospeh Sarver; grandchildren, Robert Handzel, Christian and Luda Handzel, Ethan Sarver, Jacob Sarver, Samuel and Olivia Sarver, Aiden Sarver; great-grandchildren, Alayna Morgan, Eva, Sylvia and Nora Handzel. Dave grew up son of missionaries and frequently moved but it was McDowell, KY that he called home and made many memories there that would carry him through his lifetime. It was there that the stories, now silenced, were born to be told and retold with a southern animation that only Dave could deliver with such humor. He loved old southern hymns, bluegrass music and playing acoustic guitar. He was larger than life and loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Dave had the God given ability to love unconditionally without judgment and to give his compassion freely. Friends of the family may call from 10:00 to 11:00am at Nichols Funeral Home, 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019