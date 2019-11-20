|
|
David M. Brown
Vestal - David M Brown, 69, of Vestal, NY, passed away unexpectedly at Wilson Memorial Hospital on November 14, 2019. David he was predeceased by his father Harry S. Brown. Survived by his mother Barbara A. Brown, wife Kimberly Jones; his children David M Brown Jr. (Jill) and Emily Beam (Tim) and his wife's children Joel Bush (Carly), Allison Orland (Josh), Annie Jennings (Wes), and Brett Jones (Natasha). David was also survived by his sisters Mary Katherine and Maureen. He was "peepaw" to fifteen grandchildren whom adored him. David was an attorney in private practice in Binghamton, NY where he and his wife worked together for 30 years, When you walked into his home he was the centerpiece in the kitchen and nobody ever left hungry. He was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan, but the Villanova Wildcats were his passion (go cats).
Per David's wishes there will be a private family celebration.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019