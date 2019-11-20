Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for David Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Brown Obituary
David M. Brown

Vestal - David M Brown, 69, of Vestal, NY, passed away unexpectedly at Wilson Memorial Hospital on November 14, 2019. David he was predeceased by his father Harry S. Brown. Survived by his mother Barbara A. Brown, wife Kimberly Jones; his children David M Brown Jr. (Jill) and Emily Beam (Tim) and his wife's children Joel Bush (Carly), Allison Orland (Josh), Annie Jennings (Wes), and Brett Jones (Natasha). David was also survived by his sisters Mary Katherine and Maureen. He was "peepaw" to fifteen grandchildren whom adored him. David was an attorney in private practice in Binghamton, NY where he and his wife worked together for 30 years, When you walked into his home he was the centerpiece in the kitchen and nobody ever left hungry. He was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan, but the Villanova Wildcats were his passion (go cats).

Per David's wishes there will be a private family celebration.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -