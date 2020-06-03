David M. Elderkin
David M. Elderkin

Binghamton - David M. Elderkin, 61, passed away in the wee hours of the morning May 31, 2020 after a brief but vicious battle with cancer. David proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a field radio operator. He enjoyed being outside in the midst of nature and animals which he always loved. He was an avid outdoorsman who camped, fished and boated.

He was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Sally Elderkin and his beloved dog Bear. David is survived by his sisters, Sherry Elderkin, Linda Elderkin and Deanna Boucher and uncle Victor (Shirley Weber) Elderkin. He leaves behind nieces, Nichole, Elana and Amber, nephew, Steven, special friend, April, many loving cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no viewing or memorial services at this time. Family and friends will be invited to a celebration of David's life which will be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in David's name may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
