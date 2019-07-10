|
|
David McDonald
Endwell - 1938-2019
David McDonald of Endwell, NY passed peacefully on Independence Day, July 4, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Entrepreneur. Marine. Coach. Sports fan, Rotarian. Scout Leader. Mentor. Volunteer. Storyteller. Giver.
Endicott Tiger by birth. Endwell Spartan by choice.
Missed profoundly.
He is survived by wife Marie McDonald, sister Lois Henning, children Shelley Williams, Shawna Kegler and Scott McDonald (wife Maura Kenehan), grandchildren Richard McDonald, Andrew Clarke, Jr. (wife Janaya) and Emmet Kenehan, great-grandchild Andrew Clarke III and beloved aunt Elizabeth McDonald.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, July 19thfrom 5 pm to 8 pm at the Riverdale Banquet Hall, 2901 Watson Blvd, Endwell, NY, 13760.
No flowers, please.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 10, 2019