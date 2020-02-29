|
David Michael Guilfoyle
Endicott - David Michael Guilfoyle, 79, of Endicott, died at home on February 21, 2020 from natural causes. David was born in Endicott on October 8, 1940. He attended Union Endicott High School and Syracuse University. David is predeceased by his wife Bonnie (Jorolemon) Guilfoyle; parents, Ward Francis Guilfoyle and Catherine Mary Reardon Guilfoyle; father and mother-in-law, Art and Verna "Pat" Jorolemon; brother Robert Guilfoyle; brother-in-law, James Gibbs. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Lee (Robert) Bennett of Skaneateles, NY; Kerry Jo (Damon Bean) Guilfoyle of New Hartford, CT; son, Todd Michael (Allison) Guilfoyle of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Aidan, Ashton and Torin Bennett, Aspyn and Maeve Bean, Caden and Lyla Guilfoyle; brother, Jack (Maude) Guilfoyle; sister, Mary Anne Gibbs; sister-in-laws, Mary Guilfoyle, Sharon (Michael) Stowell; brother-n-law Robert (Teresa) Jorolemon; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was a loving husband, father and grandfather; known as Grandpa Pumpkin to his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time in Myrtle Beach, Alexandria Bay and listening to Elvis. He had a passion for beer, potato chips and golf. David was a retired engineer from Universal Instruments and served in the United States Navy. He was a longtime member and volunteer at the American Legion, Elks Club, Russian Club and VFW of Endicott. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 3-6 PM at American Legion Post 1700, 305 Maple Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in David's memory may be made to American Legion Post 1700.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020