|
|
David P. Pierce
Apalachin - There's a new tenor in heaven. David Pierce, musician, chef, caterer, NYSSMA adjudicator, and actor left his pain and exorbitantly priced diabetes medications behind for the joy of harmonizing with his sister, father, and Lord in paradise. Famous for his hilarious characterizations onstage locally with SRO III and EPAC, he met his bride in the theater and for 21 years they made beautiful music together in both church and theatrical settings. Owner of For the Table Catering and Cooking School, David inspired countless students to excel in cuisine. As a vocal judge, he encouraged young singers to shine. David helped start a weekly Soup & Sandwich Saturday program at All Saints Episcopal and delighted in traveling to France with the Binghamton-La Teste Sister Cities Band, playing trumpet and hosting French visitors to our region with charm, humor, and a Maurice Chevalier accent. Pre-deceased by his sister, Susan M. Pierce, father, Lowell E. Pierce, and grandparents, Lowell S. and Mildred Pierce, Joseph and Esghooie Afarian. Survived by his wife, Lonna (Suchowiecki McKeon), mother, Louise M. Pierce (Afarian), brother, Michael J. Pierce and wife, Doreen, nephew, Connor and niece, Maddie; five step-children, Anthony and wife, Katie McKeon (Patrone), Finian McKeon, daughter in law, Yvonne Smith, Brendan McKeon, Aria Jimenez (McKeon) and husband, Ramon Jimenez, and Dylan McKeon; along with seven beloved grandchildren, Ava, Sebastian, Porter, Abbey, Adabelle, Leona, and Lanah. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 2:30pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, 475 Main St., Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00-7:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to All Saints Soup & Sandwich Program or All Saints Parking Lot Fund, 475 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020