David P. Randall
Guilford - On August 24, 2020, Jeanne lost her best friend that she affectionally called Big Guy, at their home in Guilford of natural causes. David was the son of the late Gerald and Gertrude (Curtis) Randall, born in Sidney, NY on August 20, 1942. He graduated from Guilford School, where he was active in sports, band, 4-H and bowling.
David is the father of Phil, Ron, Mark, Deann, Kristina, and Jack; stepfather to Kelli, Mary and Kurt, 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, brother to Maxine (Gino)Alberici, father-in-law to Amy, Kelly, Genny, and Michelle. He is also survived by sister-in-law Nadine, aunts Midge and Joan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his good friend Dan Miner.
Beside his parents he was predeceased by his son, Brian and his brother, Leon.
David was a farmer all his life, loved the land and the cows; it was the family joke he had to always get home to his four-legged girls. He was involved in numerous farm committees in his lifetime. David retired from farming on the farm in 2000 and then started a new career with Dairy One until he retired in 2017, where he made many friends.
David loved his wife, family, a good time, good friends, and good food, and doing projects around the farm. He loved dancing in the kitchen with Jeanne him singing 'Can I Have This Dance.'
We will miss him, but what great memories we have of him. As his grandson said, "how my grandkids can say they snorkeled in the Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas with their grandfather!" Mostly we will miss his contagious laugh that came from deep inside; he loved a good laugh and you had to laugh with him.
David would say to Jeanne, "come sit with me, the housework can wait." Fly high, My Keeper Of The Stars, until we meet again, I love you with all my heart.
When we can come together to comfort each other there will be a celebration of the wonderful, loving life of David.
Arrangement are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney, NY. Jeanne and family would like to thank Jeff and the staff for their caring ways.
Extra heavy on the "be safe & I Love you" because life is so short!