|
|
In Loving Memory Of
David Panella
1961 - 2019
Davy,
Another birthday without you. Dad gifted you in many ways. Your immense talents brightened all our days. Your mind was quick and stored with facts, we wondered where it all was stacked. Amazing was your middle name. Everyone who met you felt the same. Your zest for life was very clear. We wish that god had left you here. Our hearts are empty and have a hole. We can't help but miss your gentle soul. Although this year has come and gone. Our love for you Davy, is
forever strong.
Mom & Dad
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019