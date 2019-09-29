Resources
More Obituaries for David Picalila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Peter Picalila


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Peter Picalila Obituary
David Peter Picalila

Johnson City - died September 24th, 2019. He is survived by his sister Patricia Picalila; nephew Joseph Picalila; niece Jennifer Gerardi. He was predeceased by his parents Mickey and Mary Picalila; brother Michael Picalila, Jr. David was a bicyclist all his life, loved animals, and always made sure to vote. He treasured books, was a voracious reader, and favored history, fantasy, and sci-fi, specifically the writings of Derleth, Doyle, Dunsany, Howard, King, Lovecraft, Poe, and Patrick O'Brian. He avidly wrote his own creative writings and poetry. David played Dungeons & Dragons for over 35 years. Before he died, he had asked that people who want to cherish his memory write a poem, read a book, or visit their local library. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery on September 26th.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.