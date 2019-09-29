|
David Peter Picalila
Johnson City - died September 24th, 2019. He is survived by his sister Patricia Picalila; nephew Joseph Picalila; niece Jennifer Gerardi. He was predeceased by his parents Mickey and Mary Picalila; brother Michael Picalila, Jr. David was a bicyclist all his life, loved animals, and always made sure to vote. He treasured books, was a voracious reader, and favored history, fantasy, and sci-fi, specifically the writings of Derleth, Doyle, Dunsany, Howard, King, Lovecraft, Poe, and Patrick O'Brian. He avidly wrote his own creative writings and poetry. David played Dungeons & Dragons for over 35 years. Before he died, he had asked that people who want to cherish his memory write a poem, read a book, or visit their local library. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery on September 26th.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019