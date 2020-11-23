David Pratt, Sr.



Endicott - David Pratt Sr, Age 74, passed away on November 18th, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife, Bonita Pratt; son, David Pratt Jr; daughter, Sherry (Tom) Lasicki; 2 step-daughters, Cindy (Tony) DiRienzo and Sheila Haight; and 1 step-son, William Haight; his grandchildren that he adored, Jacob and Laci Lasicki, Rachel Juliussen, Jordan Kicsak and Desirae Williams; nieces and nephew, Christine Morelock, Tammy Cepeda and James Heavey. David was loved by all that touched his life. He enjoyed camping where he spent his summers making memories with his camp family. He loved horseshoes, golf cart rides and Miller-Lite. Dave spent his winters in Florida with his wife Bonnie enjoying retirement (from Union Forging Works), playing Texas Hold 'em with his buddies and living his best life at the Moose Club. David was born in Scranton, PA. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Pratt and his sister, Rosanne Heavey. A celebration of life will take place in the Spring. Rest Easy Dad.









