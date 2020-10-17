David R. Duncan
Endicott - David R. Duncan 47 passed away October 15, 2020. He would say that his greatest achievement in life was being dad to Eleanor, Greyson "Victor" and Emily "Emmy". Despite the sadness with which he struggled; his children were a source of pure joy. David was brilliant and could cite quotes from nearly every great author in history. He was funny and kind despite the heaviness he felt in his heart. His kids want you to remember their dad in the way in which they knew him, as someone they could have long conversations with about anything and that he always encouraged them to read and work hard. They also noted his love of playing whiffle ball, Bob Dylan, the Buffalo Bills and diesel-powered Mercedes Benz. He also was the only person that could give you the scientific name of every plant or tree upon first glance. David graduated from Ithaca College and Delhi Tech with degrees in English and Turf management
He was predeceased by his mother Carol Duncan and sister Kim Duncan. David is survived by his children, Eleanor, Greyson "Victor" and Emily "Emmy, his father Robert J. Duncan, sisters Cindy and Virgil Pund and Melissa and Alex Becker, brothers Kyle and Susanne Duncan and Michael and Deborah Duncan, brother-in-law Brook Watts, ex-wife Stacey Duncan and several nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
Funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.