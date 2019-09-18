|
|
David R. Nowak
Binghamton - Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at age 70 at the Wilson Memorial Hospital.
He was predeceased by his parents; Walter & Nellie Nowak. Brothers; William and James Nowak. Sister in-law; Paulette Nowak.
Survived by loving wife: Kathleen Nowak. Daughters; Nina (Donald) Carosella, Ginger (Robert) Markoff. Sons; Cristopher (Michelle) Nowak, David (Cindy) Nowak, Jeremy Nowak. David is survived by one sister; Patricia (Robert)Jones. One brother; Walter (Sharon) Nowak. Many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family will hold private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019