Canandaigua - David Reen, of Canandaigua, NY formerly of Endicott NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020 at his residence in Canandaigua NY. He was 64 years old. He was born on May 10, 1955 in Endicott, NY. David was predeceased by his mother Marjorie Carpenter and father Edward Reen. At an early age, David joined the Navy and was honorably discharged after seven years of service. David worked as a painter doing indoor and outdoor house painting jobs and he completed those jobs with excellent results. A unique soul, David was very funny, with a unique sense of humor. David would fill the room with his noticeable laughter and smile. He will be greatly missed. David is survived by his sisters, Barbara Gonia, Yvonne Reen-Klimchuck and Betty Dibler. David is also survived by his brothers Ronald Reen, Richard Reen and Joseph Carpenter. David is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces. The family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to the Veterans Administration in Bath and Canandaigua NY, for their help to us during this difficult time. Where David lived, the family also wants to thank the Property Manager and David's neighbors not only for their help but for their heartfelt sympathies, and for holding a memorial in David's honor. A celebration of life for David will be organized by his family to be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020