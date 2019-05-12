|
|
David S. Doane, Sr.
Candor, New York - David "Dave" Doane, Sr, 86, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Groton, New York. David was born in Candor, NY to the late DeForest and Ruth Doane. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Collyer Doane; four daughters, Rebecca (Fred) Ahart, Roscoe, NY, Janice Doane and Don, Owego, NY, Diane (David) Bero, Earlville, NY, Susan (Bill) Thomas, Rhode Island,; son, David (Janet) Doane, Jr., Newark Valley, NY; step children, Charles and Jill Collyer, Huntington, NY, Michael and Penny Collyer, Cortland, NY, Richard and Patti Collyer, Clayton, CA; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marian Harvey, Naples, FL, Lucile Handleman, Naples, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Dave retired in 1995 from the eletrical trade. He belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and National Electrical Benefit Fund, Local 241 in Ithaca, NY for many years. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor with the Rev. Philip Jordan, officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Memorial contributions may be made in David Doane, Sr.'s memory to the , 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Condolences may be made to Mr. Doane's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 12, 2019