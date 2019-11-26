|
David Stark
Binghamton - David E. Stark, Lieutenant Colonel United States Marine Corps (Retired), age 86, died November 24, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents Lillian and Earl Stark of Johnson City and Endwell, an infant sister Sally and his fiancee' Joanne Moore.
Considering the many accomplishments in his life David was proudest of being a father and celebrating the achievements and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, which include his son Michael D. (and Susan) Stark (USMC Retired) of Marietta, GA and daughters Andrea (and Daniel) Zollbrecht, Lorraine Stark, of Binghamton, and Jennifer (and Russell) Moss of Harrisburg, PA, grandchildren Michael (and Margo Zodikoff) Shaheen, Shannon Stark (and Will Lang), Ashley and Danny Zollbrecht, Stacey and Matthews Markham and his great-grandchildren; Madelyn Shaheen, Imogene and Scheffer Lang and Harley Zollbrecht, his brother John Stark and former wife Roberta Stark.
David was a graduate of Johnson City High School Class of 1951 and was elected President of the Senior Class. He was recognized with many awards for his athletic and extra-curricular activities. He lettered in football and baseball. He played on the varsity baseball team as a sophomore and halfback for the undefeated football teams of 1949 and 1950. He was co-captain of the Johnson City American Legion Post 758 baseball team. The Boston Red Sox showed an interest in signing David to their team.
After high school he attended the State University of New York at Cortland. He served as President of the Junior Class, Treasurer of the Delta Kappa Fraternity and President of the Hellenic Council. While a student at Cortland he was proud of traveling with classmate Burt Ketchum in a wooden rowboat from Cortland to Johnson City. A trip requiring 15 hours to complete.
Following graduation from Cortland, David joined the US Marine Corps and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant at Quantico, VA. He saw service at Cherry Point, NC as an Air Control Office and S-1 Personnel Officer. He served in Puerto Rico, Panama, Germany, Spain and Italy. After serving four years of active duty he began his employment with the Binghamton City School District as a 6th grade teacher at Alexander Hamilton School. David later served as Principal of Horace Mann, Calvin Coolidge, Woodrow Wilson and Ben Franklin Schools. As principal he provided tutoring and mentoring for teachers who were working toward certification as administrators. He was a recipient of the PTA Stearns Life-Time Achievement Award. In 1963 he received his Masters Degree in Educational Administration from from SUNY Cortland.
Following retirement from the Binghamton Schools he was appointed Assistant Professor at SUNY Cortland and supervised student teachers in a number of school districts. David achieved 25 years of military service including the Marine Corps, National Guard and the US Army. He was Commanding Officer of the 48th Rifle Company in Binghamton (USMCR) for three years. He also served as the Commanding Officer of the Headquarters Company 108th Infantry Battalion US Army National Guard. He graduated from the US Army Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, VA and attended Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS. He was Chairman of the Toys for Tots campaign for several years and a member of the Military Officers Association of America.
From 1970-2017 David played piano professionally at many local venues, taking special joy in playing at area retirement and nursing homes pro bono. He was a charter member of the Binghamton Breakfast Rotary Club and was Club Secretary for four years. He played slow pitch softball (over 55 league) and attended Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
He will be buried in the family plot at Riverhurst Cemetery in a private ceremony. You may best honor David by making a donation to the Toys For Tots: 135 Baldwin St. Johnson City, NY 13790 or toysfortots.org.
SEMPER FI!
Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019