David Tartanian



First of all, I wish to thank God for giving me the gift of being married to the most wonderful man on earth for 46 years.



That being said, it is with extreme sadness and devastation I must announce that David Tartanian passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2020 at 3:07 p.m. at Lourdes Hospital.



He was pre-deceased by his mother, Betty Tartanian, his father, Edward Tartanian, his uncle, Frank Ackley and his aunt, Barbara Ackley.



He is survived by myself, his wife, Lea Tartanian, a daughter, Dawn Salvatore, a son, Neil Eldred, grandchildren Samantha Salvatore, Steven Salvatore, Nate Keuter, Austin Keuter, Tia Keuter, Everett Keuter, great grandchildren Connor and Aubree Waples. Also, two brothers, Steve Tartanian and Jim Tartanian, nephews Brandon Tartanian, Jay Henderson (Monica), his niece, Julie Henderson (Doug) and several cousins. His sister-in-law, Lynne Epstein loved him like he was her own brother. Lastly, he is survived by two cats who adored him, Mary Grace and Ruthie.



He was retired from Lockheed Martin where he was loved and respected by all his co-workers.



He was admitted to the hospital for a simple surgery. However, two days after the procedure, he unexpectedly went into cardiac arrest. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit in extreme critical condition and he died in my arms in less than twenty-four hours. I hugged him, kissed him and I told him "I love you so much," over and over, until he took his last breath.



I wish to thank the staff at Lourdes Hospital for the care you gave to Dave, as well as, those in the Intensive Care Unit. Also, thank you, Dr. Boyuka, for not only taking care of Dave, but for calling me and expressing your condolences. A special thank you to Pat, the Social Worker who was so kind to me and the Chaplin who prayed over Dave.



Dave was a remarkable, quiet, giving man with a beautiful soul. He had a huge heart. He was an excellent listener. He never complained about anything.



One of his greatest joys was giving to others. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was always there for any family member who needed help or assistance with anything.



A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.



Sweetie, I don't know how I am going to go on without you. Rest in peace, my wonderful, wonderful husband. My heart is like crushed glass. I will miss you forever and ever and ever.



See you in heaven. I love you with all of my heart.









