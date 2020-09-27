David Verdetto
Susquehanna, PA - David E. Verdetto, 75, of Susquehanna, PA Passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Finken) Verdetto, David grew up in Hopatcong, NJ before moving to Susquehanna, PA 13 years ago. David was a proud Navy Veteran that served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he worked as an Instrumentation and Robotics Technician at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He was an active member of American Motorcycle Association, Bear Creek Sportsmen's Club, Ridge Riders, Square Deal and Jones Boys.
The beloved husband for 51 years to June Verdetto, he is survived by his children Lisa M. Verdetto and Samuel J. Verdetto and his wife Stephanie, his cousins; Beth Wall and Joanne Sanclemente, his grandchildren; Keesha Verdetto, Marcus Hodge and his wife Megan, Mekhel Hodge and Haylee Verdetto, his great-grandchildren; Nanie and Kole Beston and Myles Hodge and many loving friends and family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered online at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.