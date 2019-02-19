|
David W. Waymire
Binghamton - David W. Waymire of Binghamton, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, R. Milton & Ruth Waymire. David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Anne, children, Kevin & Candice Waymire, Alison & David Ruggles, Alicia Seremet, Matthew & Sarah Waymire and Aaron Waymire, grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Brianna, Brendan, Nicole, Olivia, Liam, Mason and Vivian, brothers-in-law, Michael & Margaret Messina, Frank & Joan Messina, sister-in-law, Florinda & Bernard Sturgeon also several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. David was a retiree of Two Rivers Federal Credit Union after many years of service. He was an avid book reader, especially autobiographies. He loved antique cars and sports specifically, a big fan of Indiana Hoosier Basketball, Boston Celtics and Red Sox, UConn Women's Basketball and the Miami Dolphins. He had a very dry sense of humor and entertained many with it. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend he will be dearly missed by many. A Celebration of his life will be held on February, 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph's Church in Sanitaria Springs, NY. The family will receive friends at church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in David's name to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 19, 2019