David Zevan
Endwell - David "Dave" Zevan, 80, of Endicott, NY, passed away Thursday after a long battle with kidney disease, which he fought with humor, bravery, and stoicism. Born in Johnson City, NY, he grew up on a farm. He began his professional career at the age of 16 when he was hired by IBM and sent to the University of Cincinnati to earn his degree in electrical engineering, graduating class of 1964 as a member of the Acacia Fraternity. He later earned an MBA in Accounting from SUNY Binghamton. He retired from IBM as an electrical engineer after 35 years and went on to prepare taxes at H&R Block, then work 15 years at Broome Developmental. His greatest accomplishment and source of pride, however, was his close-knit and ever-growing family. He was, above all, a loving, faithful, and supportive husband to his sweetheart Anne Marie (neé Brazilla) with whom he celebrated 57 years of holy marriage. They raised 4 children: David, who married Rhonda, Stephen, who married Tracee, John, who married Jody, and Kira, who married Michael. He was also the proud grandfather of Nikolai, Anastasia, Michael Isaiah, Anna, Peter, Declan, Emily, Jack, Ronan, and Max. Though his loss is difficult to bear, his family is forever grateful to have spent these final holidays with him. To the end, he was a joy to be around, a kind mentor, and a generous family man. He always had a joke on tap, a contagious laugh, and a sharp ear for puns. A devout Catholic, Dave was also an avid Yankees fan, hunter, and fisherman to his last days on earth. He was preceded by his mother Mary (nee Bubniak) and father Alex Zevan, Sr. His brother Alex Jr lives in Vestal, NY. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1:30 PM, from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc., 1905 Watson Blvd., Endicott and at 2 PM at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home, Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. The Rev. Peter Tomas will hold a Panchida Service, Sunday 5 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Zevan may be made to Fresenius Medical Care Foundation, Inc., PO Box 789236, Philidelphia, PA, 19178-9236.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019