Dawn E. Banker



Great Bend, PA - Dawn E. Banker, 86, of Great Bend, PA was reunited with her husband, Theron in heaven on June 4, 2019. Theron predeceased her in 2017. Dawn is survived by a son Daniel Banker, NC; a granddaughter, Miranda Banker; two sisters, Janet and Warren Tompkins and Mary Lee and Robert Dayton; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion dog, Suzzy. Dawn enjoyed golfing, knitting, ceramics, bowling, and boating. She began her career with GE, moved on to Singer LInk, and completed with Systems Innovation, working as a bookkeeper. Dawn was always the ready assistant for Theron's business, Custom Machining Inc. She and Theron enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers in Old Forge, NY, but considered their home to be in Great Bend. She offered her services making deliveries with Meals on Wheels. A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in Brookdale Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary