Dawn E. Divers
Owego - Dawn E. Divers, 67, of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Geisinger in Danville, PA. She was born on September 13, 1952, the daughter of the late Donald and Lillian (Barnes) Stocks. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald James Stocks. Dawn is survived by her husband, John J. Divers, Jr.; her children, Travis (Diana) Divers and Janie Bellis; her grandchildren, Alexandra, Thomas, Mary, Lillian, Chloe, Julia and Caden; her siblings, Donna (David) Baker, Linda (Gerald) Hyatt, Patricia (John) Martin, Donald Stocks Jr., Joseph (Debbie) Stocks, James Stocks; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Dawn was an avid fan and enjoyed summer evenings cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Sunday afternoons watching the Dallas Cowboys. She was the biggest fan, however, of her grandchildren who, in turn, loved and adored her. She will be forever known by her grandchildren as "Cookie Grandma", "Little Grandma", and "Binga". Dawn was always there to help her family in their time of need and lived her life caring (and baking) for others. In keeping with her wishes there will be no formal services and in lieu of flowers, please show an act of kindness to someone. Memories of Dawn can be shared at www.RichardsFH.com