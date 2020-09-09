1/1
Dawn Lee Yonkin
Dawn Lee Yonkin

Greene - Dawn Lee Yonkin, 75, passed away surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, September 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charlie Yonkin; children, Pamela Yonkin of New Castle, NH, Stacie Yonkin of Portsmouth, NH and Matthew Yonkin of Saratoga Springs, NY; seven loving grandchildren ages from 10 to 22, one great-grandson; her sister Betsy Ambuter and brother Dave Dix. Dawn was a retired Registered Nurse who worked at UHS. She finished her career as nurse manager at the Children's Home RTF in Greene, where she was proud to have positively impacted many adolescents' lives. A supportive, steady and incredibly inspirational woman, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping Charlie manage their blueberry farm and gardening. She will be missed by many. To safely allow our family and friends to honor and celebrate Dawn, we will hold a public Celebration of Life in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sock Out Cancer at: www.sockoutcancer.org. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
