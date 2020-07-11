1/1
Whitney Point - Dawn M. McFarland, 58, of Whitney Point passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home. She was predeceased by her mom, Carolyn Smith and her father, Ernest. She is survived by her loving companion, Jeff Barnes; siblings, Denise and Bob Pritchard, Diane and Walter Jewel. Debi and Jeff Smith, several nieces and nephews. Dawn had the kindest spirit and gentlest soul. She never waived in her joyous view of life and the possibilities that it brought. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am July 18, 2020, at Dorchester Park with masks and social distancing enforced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point New York 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
