Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
701 W. Main St.
Endicott, NY
Endicott - Dawn M. (Thayne) Paradis, 82 of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully at her home, full of love and into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 62 years, Phillip D. Paradis and her beloved youngest son, Ronald Mark. She was also predeceased by her parents John and Helen Thayne, her brother Tom and sisters; Rene and Cathy.

She leaves behind her loving children; Dave (Colleen), Rick (Diane), Mary and Lori, as well as 11 grandchildren; Christopher, Joseph, Zachary, Brittany, Chelsea, David, Samuel, Michael, Kaitlin, Kyle and Derek along with three great grandchildren; Cayden, Colton and Cooper. She is also survived by her sisters; Anne, Janet, Nancy and Sandra, as well as many special nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Dawn spent her life raising five children, building a home while dad built a business and in the early, very lean years, successfully managed to make a lot out of a little and made it look easy. She spent many years volunteering for Hospice Care, bringing service and comfort to all whom she touched. Mom was a beautiful woman, strong in her faith, with a kind, compassionate and forgiving soul and an empathetic, exceptionally generous heart. She adored her children, each for their own unique ways and was absolutely over-the-moon for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as nothing in life brought her greater joy.

Having to say goodbye to the love of her life after more than six decades broke her heart, yet she showed amazing strength, faith and grace through it all. She has always helped us, supported us and often times spoiled us, but most of all; she loved us. She was a true gift from God and we feel eternally blessed to have called her mother. There are no words to convey how pronounced our sadness is to have lost her, but can only compare it to the delight we feel to know that she's holding dad's hand, and once again they are dancing together in heaven. The incredible memories she has left us with will live in our hearts forever.

A funeral mass will be offered at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main St., Endicott, NY on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The family will received friends at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A private burial of both Dawn and Phil, together, will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice Care for all of the help and support shown to us during mom's final weeks and would ask that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Lourdes Hospice 169 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905 in her memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
